Walsall have some decisions to make on players who are out of contract this summer. Here are three they should ensure they keep hold of-

Shay Facey- He faces an uncertain future with the League Two with his contract expiring at the end of next month. The Saddlers signed him on a one-year deal last summer after he was released by fellow fourth tier side Northampton Town.

Facey, who is 25 years old, has made 17 appearances for Darrell Clarke’s side this season but his versatility makes him a useful player to have in the squad. He started his career at Manchester City and had loan spells away at New York City, Rotherham United and SC Heerenveen as a youngster before dropping down the Football League.

Stuart Sinclair- Clarke signed the midfielder for Walsall last year having previously managed him at former club Bristol Rovers. Sinclair, who is 32 years old, helped the Pirates gain promotion from the National League to League One during his time there.

The Saddlers should keep hold of him as he adds more options and experience into their midfield department.

Caolan Lavery- The striker has scored 10 goals and gained seven assists in 34 games this term so deserves a new deal. However, like many other players in League Two at the moment, he faces an uncertain future.

Lavery also joined Walsall last summer and has impressed for them. He has played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Bury in the past.

