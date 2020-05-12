Portsmouth have a number of first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three they should try and keep hold of-

Christian Burgess- Pompey run the risk of losing their key defender on a free transfer at the end of next month if they cannot agree terms for a new deal. He joined the League One side in 2015 and has since made over 200 appearances.

Burgess, who is 28 years old, helped Portsmouth gain promotion from the fourth tier in 2017 having previously played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Hartlepool United and Peterborough United.

Brett Pitman– The experienced striker should be kept on by Kenny Jackett’s side for another season at least. He adds more options and depth up front and losing him for free this summer would be a major blow.

The ex-Bristol City, AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town forward moved to Fratton Park in 2017 and managed a decent 44 goals in 99 games for them since then. At the age of 32, he still has another couple of years still ahead of him in the game.

Lee Brown- He provides good cover and competition to Portsmouth’s defensive department and should be offered a new contract. Jackett swooped to sign the experienced left-back from fellow third tier side Bristol Rovers in 2018 and he has been a useful player over the past two seasons.

Brown, who is 29 years old, has racked up over 400 games in his career to date having spent his early days on the books at QPR and Hayes and Yeading United.

Will Portsmouth keep Brett Pitman?