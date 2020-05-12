Since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Leeds United, there has been an upturn in their prospects. The legendary Argentinian coach has transformed them from a middling, mediocre side into an outfit that has challenged for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship across two successive seasons. This season has obviously been on hold as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, with it, so has the issue of promotion. That might be an added misery for the Whites and their fans according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Leeds have sparkled at times this season and showed real attacking flair and prowess. It is that which has driven the Whites to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table and with some to spare. The West Yorkshire outfit might lead nearest challengers West Brom by the slimness of a single point but they have a seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd who head a tight playoff-chasing pack.

No one is sure of how football will look once it returns from furlough, the Premier League and the EFL each having their different ideas about how to sort out their respective leagues. What they have in common, though, is that both organisations want their top-tier leagues to play out to a natural conclusion.

However, there have been rumblings in both organisations with disgruntled stakeholders. The Premier League are currently holding a meeting of all 20 clubs to discuss the ‘Project Restart’ planning. It is a plan that needs 14 votes to pass but there were believed to be six clubs ready to rebel if forced to play at empty, neutral grounds if relegation was still on the agenda.

The EFL’s problem is more prosaic – money. Not backed by the £multi-billion Sky Sports TV rights deal, the EFL clubs don’t have those deep pockets that are needed to see them through a time like this. There is talk of Leagues One and Two folding up and using a weighted points-per-game (ppg) formula to determine league positions.

However, The Telegraph’s Law in his article relays a point that could seriously dent Leeds United’s dreams of a Premier League return after a 16-year absence. He writes that Premier League clubs are “threatening to oppose promotion of clubs from the Championship” if the latter has its campaign curtailed and positions awarded using a mathematical formula.

Such a stance by the Premier League will bring them into conflict with the FA who have already stated that they will not allow the cancellation of relegation. The Premier League are thought ready to argue that promotion and relegation issues must be awarded under the same circumstances.

Whatever the wrangling, the Premier League stance could rob Leeds United of their promotion hopes and dreams.

Are the Premier League right to threaten to drop relegation if Championship curtailed?