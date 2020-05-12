Former Portsmouth manager Tony Adams has told the Portsmouth News that they were set to sign Yaya Toure, Edin Dzeko, Per Mertesacker and more before their finances imploded.

The story of Portsmouth is well-known. When in the Premier League they were splashing the cash under head coach Harry Redknapp, something that helped them to win the FA Cup and have forays into Europe. But it all came crashing down and they became the first Premier League side to go into administration. Their horrific finances saw them drop down the divisions until they were in Sky Bet League Two. They are now back on their feet but as they are in Sky Bet League One, it’s fair to say they have not got back to where they once have been.

Adams was the manager when the scale of the financial disaster coming was becoming apparent. And now he has described the type of players that were set to come to Fratton Park before the money stopped.

He said: “We had a very talented recruitment department at that moment in time. Among them was Eddie, who has since done brilliantly at Liverpool.

“Those guys did a lot of fantastic work for me. Per Mertesacker, Edin Dzeko, Yaya Toure – we were looking at all these players.

“Then suddenly it was: “Thanks for preparing that list, guys. Unfortunately we no longer have the money”.

“We offered ourselves as a stepping stone and that was our advantage. We said: “Look, if you want to go to the sooper dooper clubs, the big financial ones which win the Premier League, this is a good shop window”.

“We’d tell them to join Pompey first, they would get exposure and, before you knew it, could be off to bigger clubs. That’s how we got through the front door and sat down with agents.

“Then, suddenly, you have to look at other players because you haven’t got the finances to back that up.

“With Yaya Toure, Peter (Storrie) sat down with his agent, I never met his representation, so I don’t know whether that was a truth or not.

“I can tell you, honestly, that Per Mertesacker was close. I negotiated with Edin Dzeko as well and that was close, I spoke to the agent.”

