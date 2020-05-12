Birmingham City are to fight it out with Burnley and Norwich City in an attempt to sign QPR’s Seny Dieng according to a report from the Football Insider.

The Swiss goalkeeper has been at QPR since 2016, signing from German side Duisberg. However, he has struggled to break into the first team despite being highly rated by many within and outside the club. Instead, he has been out on loan in order to get more time on the pitch. He is currently at Doncaster Rovers but has also played for the likes of Dundee, Stevenage and Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Dieng will have one year left on his contract come the summer and a combination of his lack of appearances and belief in his ability is making him a target for other clubs. One of them is Birmingham, a team that is looking to get a young replacement for Lee Camp in this summer. But while the Blues are hopeful of getting a deal done, they will face stiff competition from two Premier League teams.

One of those teams are Burnley who are hoping to get another shot-stopper in should former England international Joe Hart leave this summer at the end of his contract as expected. Norwich are also interested though this might depend on what league they are in next season, something currently influx and would depend on how the season ended.

This means that if Birmingham want to pull off this deal, they will have to persuade Dieng to stay in the Sky Bet Championship which will be tricky if the Premier League beckons.

