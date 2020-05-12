Patrick Bamford was a shoo-in for the starting striker spot when Leeds United flashed the company cheque book and brought him in from Middlesbrough for a fee thought to start at an initial £7million at the end of July 2018. Fans are warming to him but his latest claim has taken former Whites striker Noel Whelan aback somewhat.

Since his arrival at Elland Road, Bamford has featured in 63 games for the Whites, scoring 23 goals and providing five assists. This season he tops the Whites scoring charts with 13 goals (three assists) and has become a vital cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United machine.

Whilst not storming away in a 20+ goal season, whilst admittedly missing a fair few chances along the way, what has really picked up Whites fans is his general hold-up play and the amount of graft that he does on behalf of the team.

Yes, he has his critics but the former Chelsea striker is winning over the dissenting voices from the terraces. In speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bamford says that he wants to stay on at Elland Road for the next five years – something Noel Whelan scoffs at.

In conversation with Football Insider, Whelan questions Bamford’s comments of a five-year stay at Elland Road calling them “ridiculous” and saying that the frontman shouldn’t be looking further forward than the upcoming season.

On the sort of plans that Patrick Bamford should be making, Whelan says: “I do not think Patrick should look any further than this coming season. Finish this one-off and he has earned the right to start the next one even if we are in the Premier League.”

The fact that Bamford is looking five years into the future draws derision from Whelan who responds:”“Five years ahead? You cannot do that. No one knows what is happening next season. One year is long in a football environment.”

Leeds United top the Championship table during the COVID-19 enforced break and Bamford will be looking to hit the ground running if and when football comes back.

Is Noel Whelan right to scoff at Bamford's 'Five more years' claim?