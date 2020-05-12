Former Fleetwood Town striker Gareth Seddon has told the Blackpool Gazette that he was shocked at how far Jamie Vardy went in the game.

Seddon signed for Fleetwood in 2009 when they were in the Vanarama North and quickly got them promoted into the Vanarama National. This was part of Fleetwood’s heavy investment to get them into the EFL and they decided to bring in another striker to partner Seddon upfront to help them get promoted again. That striker would be Jamie Vardy.

Vardy, who had signed from Halifax Town, soon became a fan favourite at Highbury and it was obvious he was meant for bigger things. That came when he moved to Leicester City but while he did struggle for a bit in the East Midlands, things would soon become insane for him. He led the Foxes on the most unlikely of Premier League successes, would become a regular in the England national team and played in both the Champions League and the World Cup.

While Seddon knew Vardy was a talent, he didn’t expect how well he would do.

He said: “You could see his speed and tenacity, but did I ever think he’d go on to have the career he has? No way.

“I thought he’d play higher. Blackpool were interested after we’d played them in the FA Cup and I thought that could be a good move.

“But nobody thought he would reach the heights he has.

“When he went to Leicester, I thought he might get into their Championship team and do all right, but to score all the goals he did, break records in the Premier League and play for England was unbelievable.

“And it’s great testament to him that he’s managed to carry on playing at the level he has for so long now.”

