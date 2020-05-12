Bristol Rovers’ Alex Rodman has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is worried that 1,400 footballers will be out of work due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The future of football has been uncertain ever since the Coronavirus brought the sport to a halt in March. While there is a plan to get the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship get going on June 1st with the government revealing recently that they will be able get going again behind closed doors, it appears that Sky Bet League One and Two will be ending early. A vote on this will happen this week.

However, it’s next season which is causing a lot of fear. Many players will be without a club when their contract expires at the end of June and with teams not knowing if they will be open to fans when the 2020/21 season starts, there will not be the money to sign new players.

Rodman, who has been privy to internal discussions as Bristol Rovers’ PFA representative, has said he is worried that 1,400 players could be without a job due to the current crisis.

He said: “From June 30, I think there’s 1,400 players out of contract in the Championship, League One and League Two.

“We look at the potential of having no fans until possibly Christmas, maybe even into 2021, and I think there’s a real threat that the new season will be delayed.

“If that’s the case, with players running out of contract on June 30, I can’t see clubs offering new contracts in that period.

“I don’t see how that works financially for players coming into the summer and clubs not knowing where their income is.

“Most clubs get a third of income from matchday revenue and if a club knows they aren’t getting fans through the door until potentially next year then I can’t see clubs offering contracts to players – it definitely won’t be the level of contracts they were offering before, and I don’t think they’ll be offering the same amount of contracts.

“So it’s a very scary time for League One and League Two players.

“They don’t have the buffer that some of the Premier League players do, financially, and they are, as a lot of the players at Bristol Rovers have mentioned to me, probably caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place in a moral dilemma of whether to go back as you need to financially support your family and pay your mortgage, or do you stay at home to protect your family’s health and welfare?

“It’s going to be a really tough position over the next few weeks and months, as everyone in the country is facing.

“It’s certainly scary and I think the PFA have mentioned that 60 per cent more players have looked into educational support over the last two months, which sums up where everyone’s heads are at and how worried players are now.”