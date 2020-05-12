Sheffield Wednesday’s season has been a hell of a ride.

There was plenty of optimism after a great end to last year where they launched an unlikely bid for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs but things all changed before the season was started.

Steve Bruce decided to leave the club to take up his dream job at Newcastle United, leaving Lee Bullen in charge for the first few games of the season. When his reign started to go on the decline he was then replaced by Garry Monk. After a great start to his reign which saw the Owls go as high as 3rd, 2020 has been a disaster with poor form seeing them nosedive in the table. It’s fair to say the suspension of the season has helped them out.

This is all without mentioning the potential points deduction that has been hanging over the club’s head over the season, something people are more uncertain about ever since the Coronavirus outbreak.

