Rotherham Advsider journalist Paul Davis has revealed on Twitter that Rotherham United will be able to keep loaned in midfielder Dan Barlaser until the end of the season if it restarts.

Midfielder Dan Barlaser staying with #rufc on loan for now and would be available to play for the Millers if – we all know that's a huge if – and when the L1 season resumes. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) May 12, 2020

Newcastle United loanee Dan Barlaser has become a star performer for loan club Rotherham United over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. The Millers sit in 2nd place in the League One table and Barlaser has had a spot in Paul Warne’s starting 11 locked down.

Overall, Barlaser has featured 35 times across all competitions for Rotherham, scoring two goals and laying on five assists in the process.

With the season’s suspension throwing the footballing world into uncertainty, the immediate futures of many loan players have been up in the air.

But, Barlaser now knows what his fate is regarding his future with Rotherham. The clubs are said to have agreed with parent club Newcastle to keep the 23-year-old until the end of the season, whenever that is. Barlaser will see out the season with Rotherham, providing that it restarts.

Rotherham sit in 2nd place as it stands and if the season is to restart, keeping Barlaser will be a big boost to their hopes of securing promotion back to the Championship.

The fate of the season remains unknown, with the footballing authorities still yet to come up with a decision as to whether or not the season will restart and if it does, how they would do so. Now that Rotherham have secured an extension to Barlaser’s loan agreement, it awaits to be seen what happens with the remainder of the season to see if the Newcastle loanee plays again for the club.