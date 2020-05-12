Speaking to Blackburn Rovers’ official club website, midfielder Lewis Holtby has confirmed that he is back to full fitness after completing his rehab from a knee ligament injury.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Holtby suffered a knee ligament in February, not long after star man Bradley Dack had also had his season ended with a knee ligament injury.

Holtby has not featured since the 1st of February but now, he has provided a positive update regarding his fitness. The midfielder has been making the most of his time off to complete his rehab and return to full fitness and now, he feels that he is much fitter than he was before the injury.

The German midfielder spoke to the club’s official website to provide an update on his recovery, saying that he thinks the rehab process is done now. He said:

“I’m fine, I’m really well. I think I’m done with my rehab process now. It’s been 12 weeks since the operation, I’ve been working really hard every day and the knee feels really good.

“I had a very productive week with Andy Mitchell, who is the head of physiotherapy at Rovers, but then because of the Coronavirus we had to find a new solution and because I have a physio who I have worked with very closely, I had to get to Germany to do my rehab in order to get fit.

“The work we have done every day has really improved my body, I feel much fitter than I was before, so I’m really buzzing to come back to England and hopefully start playing football soon again and doing what I love and being back with the boys.”

Holtby played in 18 games across all competitions prior to his injury, betting three goals and laying on two assists in the process.

Should the season restart, it will be a big boost for Blackburn Rovers to have Holtby back in the side. Rovers are still in with a chance of pushing for the play-off spots and they will be hoping that the playmaking abilities of Holtby can help them break into the top six.