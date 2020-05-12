Sunderland’s Max Power has told the Sunderland Echo how his dramatic move to the club from Wigan Athletic took place.

The 26-year-old midfielder had been a Wigan player after signing for them from Tranmere Rovers in 2015 and was part of the Latics side which got promotion from Sky Bet League One. But he wasn’t able to stay with Wigan when they were in the Sky Bet Championship as he only made one appearance for them before moving on loan to Sunderland. He would make that move permanent next season.

Power has now said how that move, which many did not expect to happen, came to be. He described how there were some reports that other teams were interested but he didn’t think about it until he was called on Transfer Deadline Day that Sunderland had made a bid and he would be going there. This was despite being told a few days before that he’d be starting for Wigan in the next match.

He said: “We won the league, we got 97 points, broke all sorts of records and got back into the Championship,”

“Going into that summer, I worked really hard. I was having another crack at the Championship – I believe I can play there so I wanted to prove everyone wrong who said I couldn’t.

“I spent the full summer at Wigan, played all the pre-season games and was really looking forward to the season.

“Then I remember getting called in to Paul Cook’s office. Deadline day was on the Thursday, and this was on the Tuesday.

“There had been murmurings of clubs being interested and that I might be moving on, but he pulled me in and said I would be starting on the Saturday.

“We had Aston Villa away and I was going to play tucked in off the right, so my focus was just on the weekend.

“Then I got a phone call on the Thursday saying they had got a bid from Sunderland and I was free to leave.

“It was the first time in my career that I had been told by a manager that I was no longer wanted.”

