Speaking to the Glasgow Times, St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy has said that Reading loanee Marc McNulty is a tougher opponent that Rangers striker Jermain Defoe and Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.

Reading striker Marc McNulty has spent this season out on loan away from the Madejski Stadium. After struggling to make an impact on loan with Sunderland in the first half of the season, he made a switch to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

McNulty has previously spent time on loan with Hibs, linking up with them for the second half of the 2018/19 campaign. In his second stint with the club, he notched up four goals and two assists in eight appearances across all competitions.

Now, a Scottish Premiership defender has provided an insight into what it is like coming up against McNulty. St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy has been discussing who his toughest opponent has been, mentioning Englishman Jerman Defoe and Celtic hotshot Odsonne Edouard. However, the defender said that Reading loanee McNulty was the hardest striker to play against. After discussing Defoe and Edouard, he said:

“But I played against Marc McNulty at Hibs and he had very good movement and awareness. Some other strikers are more physical and enjoy that type of battle so, as a defender, I enjoy that side of the game. But McNulty did a lot of dropping short to go in behind and I felt that was something I can try and get better at in future. He was probably the hardest player to play against.”

Since joining Reading in 2018, McNulty has been unable to make an impact with the Royals. The striker has scored one goal and provided one assist in 15 appearances for the club.

The former Coventry and Sheffield United man seems to have found his feet in Scotland so it will be interesting to see what Reading have planned for McNulty this summer.