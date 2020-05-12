Preston North End’s Alan Browne has told the Lancashire Post that he expected the suspension of the season to be as long as it has been.

The Sky Bet Championship season was suspended back in March in an attempt to stop the spread of the Coronavirus and training soon followed, with all footballers being forced to stay at home. Most players have been given specific training regimes by their club to follow in case the season is able to be resumed.

But it does it appear that football will be back soon. The recently published government road map out of lockdown says that football will be able to played behind closed doors from the 1st June and it’s expected that team training will resume soon. While some have been shocked by how long football has been away, Browne has said that he expected he’d out of action for this long as soon as the first match was called off.

He said: “When the Luton game got called off back in March, I actually thought it might be quite a while before we played again.

“Things were going to get worse and worse before it started to get better.

“Maybe people didn’t take it too seriously to start with but that then changed.

“For us, it’s been a case of getting on with the fitness work at home and waiting to see what happens.”

If Preston are able to get back into action, their first game back will likely be the first canceled fixture which would have been against Luton Town.

