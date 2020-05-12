Gillingham head coach Steve Evans has told Kent Online that he will not be forcing any player to come back to training if they feel uncomfortable.

While reports suggest that Sky Bet League One will vote to end their season early this week, there is still a chance that football may resume in the division. The government’s road map to easing the Coronavirus lockdown was published yesterday and it stated that football would be able to resume behind closed doors on the 1st June.

Speaking on a potential return, Evans has said that he is ready to get back to work and the daily grind of managing Gillingham. But he has added that he would understand if some players felt uncomfortable about coming back with the Coronavirus still being spread and that he would not force any player to come back into training if they didn’t think it was the right thing to do.

He said: “Mentally you have to be right. I don’t think it is a collective thing, I think it is an individual thing. It may hurt the team, it may be one of our better players, it may be a squad player, it could be anyone.

“The Professional Footballers’ Association, the League Managers’ Association and the Football Association all spend money on tackling mental illness and stuff and this is a big test.

“If a kid is saying to me ‘gaffer, I am really worried about this’ then I would have to take them out. I am not going to force a footballer to come to work and play on the basis of this virus.

“I am ready to work, my players are ready to work, but I would think privately some of these young men’s family would have concerns until we hear further medical evidence that we are good to go.”

