Benito Carbone has said on his Instagram page how much he loved his time at Sheffield Wednesday and that he rejected several teams to stay at Hillsborough.

The 48-year-old Italian signed for the Owls back in 1996 when they were in the Premier League, making them his first team in England. While Wednesday would be later blighted with foreign players who were paid well and didn’t put the effort in, something that would lead to their eventual relegation in 2000, Carbone was not one of them. He lit up Hillsborough during his three years at the club before leaving to sign for Aston Villa after a contract dispute.

On his Instagram page, Carbone has been reflecting on many of the clubs he played for during his playing career. He said while it was a risk to head to a country where he didn’t know the language, he said he loved his time at the club and turned down a lot of offers to stay at Hillsborough.

He said: “I packed my bags and took flight… I didn’t speak English and I was aware that I was about to approach a method and a football culture far from the one known up to that moment… I took my family with me, a heart that was beating crazy and a great desire to win… I arrived in Sheffield and I knew the sacrifices, then the little joys and finally… THE SUCCESS…

“For three consecutive years SWFC considered me one of the most important players, I wasn’t sold to any other team despite the many requests received and the city huddled all around me… The screams of the fans filled the stadiums and fields, English people mingled with my blood… A daydream that deserved all the determination and professionalism of those who understood that happiness could be achieved… And it was also contagious…

“Sliding doors… This is what comes to mind when I think about when I left Inter to join Sheffield… This was the choice that inevitably influenced my football career over time… I learned in a short time thanks to fantastic people like Orlando Trustfull and Regi Blinker to correctly pronounce those terms that at the beginning seemed so far from me… To share with another immense Italian, arrived on that happy island, Paolo di Canio the most important moments of an incredible experience… And more than anything else I learned that everyone’s place is only there where you feel victorious… It is there that your heart resides… It is there whose memories still cause me today chills…”

