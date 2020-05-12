Speaking to German news outlet Fussball, SC Freiburg manager Christian Streich has admitted that he does not know if defender Robin Koch will stay at the club, amid links with a move to Leeds United.

Earlier this year, it was reported by German publication Sport Bild that SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch was considering a move away from the Bundesliga side this summer. The likes of Leeds United and Premier League outfit Spurs have been said keen on the defender and now, Freiburg boss Christian Streich has commented on the situation.

Via Fussball, Streich is quoted to have said that Koch’s future at the club remains uncertain, adding that the club relies on proceeds from player sales. He said:

“At the moment, I can’t say whether Robin will play for another club next year. We are an association that relies on transfer proceeds. The most important thing for us is that we are financially healthy.”

Streich didn’t comment on specific transfer interest nor did he mentions any clubs, but the news will come as a boost to Leeds United. The reliance on proceedings fro transfers will likely only be increased given the current financial state of the game, with the suspension of the season meaning that clubs are unlikely to gain income from ticket sales any time soon.

Koch has spent his entire career in Germany so far and has been with Freiburg since the summer of 2017. In total, the centre-back has played in 79 games for the club, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer, with the club still unknown as to whether Koch will be there next season. Leeds United fans, would you like to see Robin Koch come in this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

