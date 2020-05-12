Queen’s Park Rangers and Coventry are said to both be interested in young Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo, according to reports by The Sun.

Ugbo has been at Chelsea since U-10 level and his goals helped the development squad to win several trophies, including the UEFA Youth League, FA Youth Cup and the U18s Premier League where he netted 24 goals in the 2015/16 campaign.

Chelsea have loaned the young player out previously in England. The forward was moved to Barnsley in 2017, but had his contract terminated over lack of game time. He later went out to Milton Keynes Dons, making his debut against QPR in the FA Cup.

His most recent season in English football was at Scunthorpe United, where he scored once in sixteen appearances for the Club.

However, this season the 21-year-old has arguably found his best form in professional football, scoring 13 goals in 29 games for FC Roda in the Dutch second tier.

The striker is bulky up top, with broad shoulders that outline his ability to impose himself on defenders.

With Coventry sitting at the top of League One table and discussions taking place over how the season will be concluded, promotion to the Championship is a potential outcome for the Sky Blues, and Ike Ugbo could be the perfect young forward to help them in the second tier.

While QPR could look to bolster their attacking options with the London-born man to push them up from being a mid-table team into a playoff contender next season.