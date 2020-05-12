According to a report from Football Insider, Queens Park Rangers loan man Jack Clarke is wanted by Scottish Premiership side Celtic, who missed out on signing the youngster in the January transfer window.

Last summer, Jack Clarke left Leeds United to make a long-awaited move to Spurs. The Whites starlet was linked with a move to the Premier League in the second half of last season and when he finally made a move away, he was sent out on loan back to Leeds.

However, after his return spell with Leeds where he struggled to get int Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team picture, Clarke was recalled and sent out on loan to QPR. Celtic missed out on a deal for the young winger, being pipped to the post by the R’s.

Now, with the summer window nearing and Clarke’s deal with QPR nearing its end, t has been reported by Football Insider that Celtic are to look at reigniting their interest in the Queens Park Rangers loan man this summer. The Scottish Premiership side are said to be looking at a potential season-long loan deal for Clarke.

Clarke, 19, has struggled to make an impact in his time on loan with Queens Park Rangers, making only four substitute appearances in the Championship since joining the club. He has made the matchday squad every week, being an unused sub six times.

It will be interesting to see what Spurs have planned for Clarke this summer. His previous two Championship loans have not worked out, so will they try something different and send him to Scotland to link up with Celtic?