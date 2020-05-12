West Bromwich Albion are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the race for £30million rated striker Vedat Muriqi according to Turkish newspaper Aksam.

The Baggies will be certain to increase their striking options should they win promotion to the Premier League and they could heavily invest in Muriqi who is currently with Fenerbahce.

The Kosovo forward is rated at around £30million but West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is reportedly willing to offer £18million to secure his services.

Albion would face competition from Premier League side Tottenham whose interest has also been noted by a source close to the player.

The 26 year-old’s agent Haluk Canatar has also revealed that Burnley made an official offer for his client in January but this was rejected by Fenerbahce.

West Brom are currently sitting in second place in the Championship and are in pole position for a return to the Premier League regardless of whether or not the season can be completed following news from the top flight yesterday.

Bilic is familiar with football in Turkey having been manager of Besiktas back in 2013 and is believed to be on board with the pursuit of Muriqi.

Despite the valuation of the player being seemingly beyond the reach of the Midlands club, it is thought that Fenerbahce would be willing to accept a fee of around €20million.

The forward has been praised as one of the best strikers in Turkey and would arrive at the Hawthorns with the aim of being their first-choice striker having scored 15 goals this season for Fenerbahce.

West Brom will be in a good position to land the striker should they get promoted but if Tottenham pursue their interest the fee could rise, thus pricing them out of a move.