Newcastle United full-back Danny Rose has again spoken positively about Sunderland, on Don E Music’s Instagram channel during a live lockdown chat yesterday evening.

Rose spent the 2012/13 campaign on loan at Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur and won the club’s young player of the year award before returning to London.

Speaking on his time at the Stadium of Light Rose said: “I went to Sunderland in 2012 and played the full year. It was unreal”.

Before joining Sunderland, Rose was cast off on a series of previous loans by his parent club, joining Watford, Peterborough and Bristol City within a 3-year spell. At Sunderland however the then 23-year-old impressed for the Black Cats’ and is still extremely happy looking back at the season he spent there.

“That was the first time that I was treated like a first-team player and playing every week and doing well. I started to love football again, and after that, I was never going back to being on the bench.”

He made 27 appearances for the Wearsiders and scored his first goal for the club in an away match at Aston Villa on 29 April 2013.

The following season he returned to Tottenham and became their first-choice full-back, with his career going from strength to strength.

The defender has 29 England caps to his name and has recently become a Newcastle regular after joining on a six-month loan deal.

Even with his current allegiances to their bitter rivals, Rose remains grateful for his time at Sunderland.

