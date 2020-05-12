The EFL are reportedly planning to stage one-off Championship matches to decide the outcome of the play-offs but will be done so at neutral venues according to The Sun.

Championship clubs are said to be looking to possible venues to host the games which will ultimately decide which side seals the third promotion spot.

Should the Championship season be resumed then the EFL are hoping that it can be done at home and away grounds but there are concerns that due to the importance of the play-off fixtures, it could cause crowds of supporters to flock outside the stadium.

There are nine games left to play with West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United both in pole position in the automatic promotion places but the battle below them remains.

Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston all currently occupy the play-off places but there are no guarantees they would be the ones competing with the likes of Bristol City, Millwall and Cardiff City languishing just outside the top six.

In past seasons, play-offs usually have two legs which are played at each of the grounds of the opposition and then the subsequent final however the EFL are now keen on one-legged semi-finals.

With the second-leg being crucial to their teams, this could cause problems in the streets with supporters gathering even if the actual game is staged behind closed doors.

It would need to be decided on whether they would use grounds in League One which have larger capacities or they could indeed decide to use empty Premier League ground should the top division play their remaining games at neutral venues.

The final is still expected to be staged at Wembley as normal in what would be a hugely anticipated game to see which side gains promotion to the Premier League.