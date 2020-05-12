James bree has impressed on loan at Luton town this season from aston villa.

The full-back joined the Hatters last summer on a season-long loan deal and has since made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side.

Bree, who is 22 years old, has enjoyed playing regular football in the second tier and needed to leave Aston Villa for more opportunities. He is way down the pecking order at Villa in the Premier League so could he leave permanently over the coming months for the sake of his career?

The full-back has another year left on his contract with Dean Smith’s side but Villa could potentially be tempted to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Bree signed for them in January 2017 from Barnsley but has only made 28 appearances since his move there. He was shipped out on loan to Ipswich Town for the second-half of last season as Villa were promoted to the top flight.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Oakwell and had burst onto the scene as a teenager there.

Bree is no longer seen as a youngster and his pathway into the Aston Villa first-team is blocked by an abundance of Premier League defenders, meaning a permanent switch away might be on the cards.

He and Luton seem a good fit and he is one of the first names on the teamsheet at Kenilworth Road. However, the Hatters’ chances of landing him next season will depend on whether they are still in the Championship and whether Villa are in the top flight. Whoever Luton’s new manager is will also play a part.

Will Luton sign Bree permanently?