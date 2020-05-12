Former Liverpool defender turned TV Pundit Jamie Carragher has offered his views on the news that the Premier League will not be taking relegation “off the table” as reported by MOT Leeds News.

Null and void was officially disregarded as an option and confirmation that relegation and promotion would be decided regardless of whether the season can be completed.

The EFL has already committed to promotion and had previously warned that the Premier League could face legal action from Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion should they not agree.

Carragher has stated that he believes relegations not taking place and null and void should have been disregarded weeks ago but was happy to hear official confirmation of the news.

“To be honest this keeps getting mentioned, this null and void, but null and void has been taken off the table weeks ago,” Carragher said on the Sky Sports Football Show.

“I don’t care what the FA said yesterday, UEFA took null and void off the table when they said how they would determine European positions next season.”

“This isn’t new news to me. In terms of relegation, that is the big thing. It looks like Greg Clarke has mentioned the relegation part of this now, in terms of teams going up and down. It means three have got to go up and three come down.”

“I mentioned this in a column a few weeks ago when I said the bottom clubs were looking for problems rather than solutions and I said if they did points per game I felt the teams near the bottom would find a solution to play.

However, he did have a warning if the season can’t be completed and relegations are still made: “There will be massive legal cases I’m sure.”

The Premier League have surely made a good decision in not allowing the season to be null and void with around 80% of the season having been played and teams in the Championship having invested tirelessly on getting promoted. To have that taken away from them at this stage would have been catastrophic.