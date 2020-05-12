Brentford have some players out of contract next month. hERE ARE THREE PLAYERS WHO THEY SHOULD KEEP HOLD OF-

Kamohelo Mokotjo- He faces an uncertain future with the London side at the moment. The midfielder joined the Bees in 2017 and has been a regular for them in the Championship over the past three seasons. However, he sustained a knee ligament injury in January that has left his future at the club hanging in the balance.

Brentford should offer him a new contract this summer as he is a useful player to have in the squad.

Nikos Karelis- The Greece international has made just four appearances for Thomas Frank’s side this season since joining on a free transfer last summer. He is likely to move on this summer after struggling to make an impact in England.

However, Brentford should consider extending his stay by a further year as the ex-Panathinaikos and Genk man adds more options and depth in their attacking options. If Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma or Bryan Mbeumo get injured next season, the Bees need cover and Karelis provides this.

Reece Cole- It would be a shame to see an academy graduate leave for nothing this summer. Cole, who is 22 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks at Griffin Park but has only played once for their first-team.

Instead, he has spent the past few years out on loan at Newport County, Yeovil Town, Maidenhead United, Macclesfield Town and most recently Partick Thistle. Could Brentford offer him a new deal and loan him out again?

