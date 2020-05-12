Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed teams will be relegated this season in a boost for the current Championship top two, reported by The Mirror.

A meeting was held yesterday by the Premier League in order to discuss the best way for concluding the season. As with the Championship, various proposals have been suggested, including a “weighted points per game” end or the involvement of neutral grounds behind closed doors. Scrapping relegation has also been suggested, which if came into play would end West Brom and Leeds’ promotion hopes.

While noting has been decided yet on how the Premier League will end, Masters has said: “I think I’ve said that if the season plays out, no one has suggested or talked about relegation not being in play. So, on that basis, yes (I do see teams being relegated).”

Leeds currently sit at the top of the Championship table under Marco Bielsa and before COVID-19 brought a halt to English football, the Yorkshire Club were unbeaten since January in the League.

West Brom sit one point behind Leeds in the table, also looking on track for a Premier League return after their 2-year absence.

Masters also confirmed that at the meeting all of the talk was about finishing the season, but no other conclusions were reached on any other models.

“The discussions about curtailment are contingency planning. All the discussions were about concluding the season but it prudent to have a look at what might happen in alternative scenarios. These were confidential”.