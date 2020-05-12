Former Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion striker Don Goodman believes that the lower leagues are “unlikely to finish” as reported by the Express & Star.

Goodman, who also played for Walsall during his football career, believes it would cost League One and League Two too much money to complete the season.

“It’s highly unlikely actually for Leagues One and Two to complete the season – which would be the first choice. It just seems highly unlikely. It’s going to cost these clubs more money,” he told Sky Sports News.

“They’re going to lose more money playing games behind closed doors than actually if the season stops now.”

“And if the season stops now then of course it’s all about finding a resolution and there is no further advancement, then somebody somewhere is going to feel a little big unjustly or unfairly treated.”

Goodman also expressed his concern of not only the season being unable to be completed to a conclusion but that some ‘smaller’ clubs could struggle to survive due to the financial struggles caused by the Coronavirus.

“Even prior to the pandemic, which has really enhanced how bad things have the potential to become, there were clubs that were struggling to hold it all together and keep their heads above water.”

“We’ve already seen Bury expelled from the Football League and we’ve seen Macclesfield and Bolton struggle. It could involve external intervention from outside football, perhaps with government help,” he continued.

“Football fans are the lifeblood of clubs, particularly at EFL level, so playing games behind closed doors is a really costly exercise and some clubs probably couldn’t afford to survive on their own merits.”

Clubs in League One and Two rely heavily on ticket sales due to their lack of TV revenue and the prospect of playing behind closed doors would not only prevent any gate sales but also cost them large sums of money in terms of testing their players.

