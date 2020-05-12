READING HAVE A NUMBER OF FIRST-TEAM PLAYERS OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER. hERE ARE THREE THEY SHOULD KEEP HOLD OF-

Chris Gunter- He is currently in his eighth season at the Madejski Stadium and has made over 300 appearances for the Royals since signing for them in 2012 from Nottingham Forest whilst they were in the Premier League.

Gunter, who is a Wales international with 96 caps under his belt, should be kept on by Mark Bowen’s side as he strengthens their defensive options. However, he may be seeking a new challenge and change of scene this summer.

Tyler Blackett- The ex-Manchester United man could be the subject of interest from elsewhere over the coming months and Reading are vulnerable to losing him for nothing.

He has made over 100 games since joining the Championship side in 2016 and helped them get to the Play-Off final in his first year. He is a talented defender and one that the Royals will not want to lose for nothing.

Jordan Obita- The three-year deal he signed in 2017 is coming to an end next month. He has struggled with injuries over recent seasons but was starting to force his way back into the side under Bowen.

Obita, who is 26 years old, should be rewarded for his road to recovery with a contract extension. He has risen up through the youth ranks with the Royals and has played over 150 games for them. When fit, Obita is a very useful player at Championship level.

Will Reading keep Chris Gunter?