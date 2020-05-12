Former West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino has revealed his regret over the ‘war of words’ he was embroiled in with Jeremy Peace as reported by the Express & Star.

Berahino’s career at the Baggies proved fruitful until a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur caught his eye and then the problems began to arise.

The 26-year-old was one of the most talented players to come through the Albion academy and has a bright future ahead of him until his infamous spat with former owner Jeremy Peace.

There were reports that Peace had failed to agree a transfer fee with Spurs which saw Berahino’s move collapse and prompted the striker to tweet: “Sad how I can’t say exactly how the club has treated me but I can officially say I will never play (for) Jeremy Peace.”

Berahino was eventually sold to Stoke for £12million where he failed to ever find the form which made him such a valuable piece of the West Brom jigsaw.

He now plies in trade in Belgium with Zulte Waregem but admits to his regret at how things panned out at West Brom.

“When I tweeted that I didn’t want to play for West Brom – that was the worst thing I could have done, saying I don’t want to play for Jeremy Peace anymore,” Berahino told The Counter Attack podcast.

Failed Move

“I was in my room on my phone to my agent back and forth – he was telling me Tottenham were going to bid but they couldn’t get Jeremy Peace on the phone. I was just sitting but I was in control of nothing and felt hopeless.”

“And then I got the call from my agent to say it wasn’t going to happen and he wasn’t going to let me go. I started crying and I had so much anger I just tweeted it.”

“The first person to message me back was somebody from Sky Sports. I looked at my phone and threw it away. Then my mum knocked on my door and said ‘what are you doing – you’re all over Sky Sports’,” he continued.

“I can just remember I didn’t want to go into training. It was a big move for me and I felt the world was ending. That was the biggest mistake I made, it was a horrible mistake.”

There is no doubt that Berahino was such a promising youngster that he was even in and around the England squad and it will take an almighty effort to get back to anywhere near his full potential.

