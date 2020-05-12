Preston north end have some first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three who they should keep hold of-

Paul Gallagher- The veteran midfielder is currently in his seventh season at Deepdale and should be kept for another year. He joined the club in 2013 and has been a key player for the Lancashire side ever since, helping them gain promotion to the Championship five years ago.

Gallagher, who is 35 years old, is a valuable player in Alex Neil’s squad as he injects bags of experience into their ranks. He has previously had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Sheffield United.

Tom Clarke- He faces an uncertain future with Preston after seven years at the club with his current contract due to expire at the end of next month. The experienced defender has played over 200 games for the Lilywhites since joining in 2013 from Huddersfield Town.

Clarke adds more options and depth into their defensive department and deserves to be handed a new one-year deal this summer. Losing him for free would be a blow to Neil’s side.

Michael Crowe- Although he never plays and most likely never will, Crowe adds more competition and back-up to Preston’s goalkeeping options. They need cover and giving him a new contract provides it for next season.

Crowe, who is 24 years old, joined the club two years ago from Ipswich Town and has since made one appearance for the Lilywhites. He had previously had loan spells away from Portman Road at Woking, Stevenage and Braintree Town.

Will Preston keep Paul Gallagher?