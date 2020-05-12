The Charlton Athletic boss has slammed EFL proposals of deciding the season on a ‘weighted points by game basis’ to Sky Sports.

The plan is reportedly being considered by the EFL if the season cannot be completed.

Unsurprisingly Bowyer is not a fan of the idea, as if it went ahead, Charlton would be relegated from the Championship.

“I’m hearing a lot of things now about this ‘points per game’ and finish where you are in the table.

“We’ve only been in there for six days in the whole season. For it to be called how is stands today would be scandalous, would be wrong on every level”.

In a meeting set for later this week, Bowyer hopes he can address his concerns to the EFL and put forward his own alternate idea.

“There’s meant to be a meeting later on in the week with the managers and, hopefully, someone from the EFL, to put over our points. I think the fairest way to do it would be halfway through the season – so you judge it on everyone played everyone once. You ramp it back a little bit.”

That would see the Championship stand as it did on December 23, with Charlton out of the drop zone.

Leeds United, however, would drop down to 2nd place, meaning that if Lee Bowyer gets his wish, West Brom would be crowned Champions.

However, the League is still hoping to resume the action and complete the season in full, if it is safe to do so.