Manchester United veteran Darren Fletcher has revealed his regret at leaving West Bromwich Albion for Stoke City in an interview with The Lockdown Tactics Podcast.

Fletcher became a real fan’s favourite in his spell at the Hawthorns with his leadership qualities both on and off the field.

The Scotland International made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson. He then made the move to the Hawthorns where he racked up almost 100 appearances in the Premier League.

Fletcher enjoyed a successful time at West Brom but his move to Stoke didn’t quite hit the heights he hoped for, which he believes was down to the less than warm atmosphere in the Potters dressing room.

“I had gone from West Brom where we had a great culture, a great environment, a great bunch of lads and a great manager,” Fletcher said.

“Tony Pulis backed all my decisions and things I said in the dressing room 100%, so I knew I had the full backing of the manager.”

“I am sure 90% of the time he probably agreed with me, but even maybe that 10% of the time where he maybe thought ‘I’m not sure of that,’ he went with it because he knows how important it is to let leaders in the dressing room lead and set examples. That brings everyone with you.”

Difficult Time

“Stoke was difficult, a combination of things really. The club, the situation it was in, it was just a bad, bad environment. I wish I had known that before going there, but at the same time you are part of a group and a squad,” the former Manchester United midfielder continued.

“You get a hip injury around Christmas time…but you are part a group that got relegated. It is horrible and you have to take responsibility for that.”

Fletcher was undoubtedly a vocal figure at West Brom and flourished under the stewardship of Tony Pulis but a less than successful time at Stoke should not be allowed to undermine his fantastic career.