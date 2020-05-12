MAX POWER HAS BEEN A KEY PLAYER FOR SUNDERLAND SINCE JOINING FROM WIGAN ATHLETIC IN AUGUST 2018.

He dropped down from the Championship to move to the Stadium of Light and has admitted the size of Sunderland as a club was what attracted him to the North-East outfit, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Power, who is 26 years old, initially joined the Black Cats on loan from the Latics but the deal was made permanent in January 2019.

He helped Sunderland get to the League One Play-Off final last season under Jack Ross, only for them to lose to Charlton Athletic at Wembley.

Nevertheless, Power has impressed since joining the club and has scored seven goals in 87 appearances.

He has reflected on his move from Wigan, as per the Sunderland Echo: “It was the first time in my career that I had been told by a manager that I was no longer wanted.

“I ended up joining a big club, and looking back I don’t think I would have left Wigan for any other club.”

He added: “I remember ringing a lot of people on the way up to Sunderland asking ‘should I do it? Should I not?’ and every single person came back with the same answer.

“It’s all good and well playing in the Championship, but how often does an opportunity come along to play for Sunderland? That made my mind up for me.”

Power helped Wigan gain promotion twice from League One in 2016 and then 2018 and will be eyeing his third under Phil Parkinson at Sunderland.

Will Max Power get promoted with Sunderland in the next two years?