Linfield sensation Charlie Allen has been offered a contract by Rangers, according to Football Insider.

Leeds United and Rangers weren’t alone in their pursuit of Allen, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Celtic, and Aberdeen all reported to have been chasing his signature.

Rangers have looked to take advantage of Scottish law that can see young players sign professional contracts at 16, a year earlier than in England.

Allen was on trial at Tottenham but the Club then faced competition from rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Belfast born 16-year-old made his debut for Linfield at aged 15 in their 1-1 draw against Coleraine. He became the club’s youngest ever debutant and set up Daniel Reynolds for Linfield’s goal.

The sought-after midfielder was named in Linfield’s original squad for their Champions League clash with Rosenborg in 2019 but didn’t make the matchday panel.

Had he played, Allen would have become the youngest player from the UK to ever feature in the competition and one of the youngest of all time.

After the game former Rangers forward David Healy, now Linfield manager, spoke about Allen and accepted he won’t be playing in Northern Ireland for much longer.

“Charlie was named in the 25-man squad for the Rosenborg game which tells you how much we rate him.

“He’s still young, developing and has a lot to learn, but I know, in time, Charlie won’t see his 17th or 18th birthday at Linfield. He will be elsewhere. Our plan is to guide him the best way for the next 12 months when he is here.”