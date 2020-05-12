Carlos carvalhal wants to return to manage in England, as per a report by the guardian.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss is currently managing back in his native Portugal with Rio Ave but is eager for another opportunity in the UK.

He returned to the Portuguese Primeira Liga after nine years away last May. They became the 17th different club he has managed in his lengthy managerial career.

He has impressed in his first season in charge and they are currently sat in 5th position in the league, with only FC Porto, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Braga ahead of them.

Rio Ave were on course for one of their highest ever finishes (5th) in the league before the season halted to a swift stop. They were unbeaten in nine games in the league and are just four points off the European places.

Carvalhal was a popular figure at Hillsborough and guided the Owls to the Championship Play-Offs twice during his time there. Despite losing to Hull City and Huddersfield Town respectively, the Portuguese boss’ time in South Yorkshire will always be remembered by Wednesday fans.

When asked whether he will return to England he said, as per the Guardian: “I believe it will happen. People are looking at our work, the way we are playing, and it is my feeling that next season we will work in England.”

Carvalhal parted company with the Owls in December 2017 after a poor run of form and went on to manage Swansea City in the Premier League later in that campaign

