Speaking to Sky Sports News, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said it would be “scandalous” to call the season off as it stands.

The suspension of all football has thrown the Championship season into uncertainty. The footballing authorities are yet to come to a decision as to how the season will be resolved, with the issues of promotion and relegation remaining unsolved.

One option mentioned has been finishing the season and deciding the standings based on points-per-game. The option of finishing the campaign by PPG does not appeal to Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer.

Prior to the suspension of the season, the Addicks slipped into the drop zone but in total have spent on six days in the bottom three. However, the Addicks would be relegated on points-per-game. Now, Bowyer has moved to voice his opinion on the potential PPG method of deciding the league table, saying it would be “scandalous” to relegate Charlton. He said:

“It would kill our football club. We would struggle. I don’t know the extent but it would be bad. We’re not in a great position anyway.

“There is meant to be a meeting later in the week with the managers and hopefully someone from the EFL, and I’ll be saying to them what I’m saying to you.

“To be called as it stands today would be scandalous, it would be wrong on every level. For us as a club it wouldn’t be acceptable. I don’t think they’ll (EFL) give too much away because they never do.

“I think we’ll be guided by what happens in the Premier League. We’ve only been in there [relegation zone] for six days for the whole season. If they had called it the week before, it would have been Middlesbrough in the bottom three. If they have to call it a day – the fairest way would be halfway through the season – so you’re judging it when everyone played each other once.”