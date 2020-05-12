Speaking to Sky Sports News, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has expressed sympathy for the Championship’s top two sides Leeds United and West Brom amid the uncertainty surrounding the 2019/20 campaign.

The Championship season has nine games remaining and the 2019/20 campaign remains in limbo. With the government confirming no sports will be taking place until June, the season remains in limbo. At the time of writing, the footballing authorities are yet to come to a decision on whether or not the season should restart and if they were to restart, how they would do so.

One manager who has been vocal about the implications of the season’s suspension is Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer. The Addicks currently sit in 22nd place and would be relegated to League One if the standings were to be decided by points-per-game, despite only sitting in the bottom three for a total of six days.

Now, Bowyer has moved to express his sympathy for Leeds United and West Brom. The pair occupy the automatic promotion spots as it stands and the former Whites midfielder says he feels sorry for the clubs.

“I’d feel sorry for the teams at the top, Leeds and West Brom,” said Bowyer.

“It’s a difficult situation. Leeds have worked hard and put a lot of money into it, they are reliant on promotion this season.”

With nine games remaining, Leeds United and West Brom sit 1st and 2nd respectively, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side on 71 points and Slaven Bilic’s outfit on 70. 3rd placed Fulham sit on 64 points, leaving a clear gap between the top two and the rest of the division.

It awaits to be seen how the season is resolved, with all clubs up and down the country waiting to hear from the football authorities on what the plans are for the rest of the campaign.