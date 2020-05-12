Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sports agent Ricky Pattenden of Every Aspect Sports Management has confirmed that young star Osaze Urhoghide is in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a new deal with the club.

Young defender Osaze Urhoghide burst onto the scene with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year. The 19-year-old put in an impressive performance on his debut for the Owls, helping the club defeat Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup Third Round.

Urhoghide has been able to maintain a place in Garry Monk’s first-team plans since making his debut and now, Sheffield Wednesday have been provided a boost regarding his contract situation with the club.

Ricky Pattenden of Every Aspect Sports Management has given Owls supporters something to smile about, revealing that preliminary talks have taken place over a new deal and he is hopeful of reaching an agreement “in the near future”.

“Osaze is really happy at Sheffield Wednesday and is very much enjoying working under Garry Monk,” said Pattenden.

“The club have already made it clear that they want to tie him down on a long-term deal, and I think that if it wasn’t for this Coronavirus pandemic then it would have been done already. Preliminary talks have taken place, and we’re hopeful that things could get sorted out in the near future.”

Urhoghide, 19, joined the club on a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon last summer. Since making his breakthrough into the side, he has gone on to play in three Championship games for the club.

With Urhoghide looking likely to put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the club, it will be interesting to see how his situation with the club pans out. At just 19, Urhoghide is still new to senior football but he has shown signs of being a future star for the Owls.