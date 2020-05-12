A key update surrounding the contracts of Premier League players could resolve the situation regarding Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi as reported by MOT Leeds News.

It was rumoured that the Yorkshire giants weren’t looking to open contract talks with the Swiss until the end of the season but this would leave him as a free agent and subsequently be unavailable for the final nine games of the season should they take place.

However, it has been confirmed today that player’s contracts will be extended until the end of the season for whenever it is rescheduled which would allow Berardi to play a further part for the Whites for the duration of his current contract.

At present, this has only been agreed by the Premier League but it is surely bound to be the most sensible option for all EFL clubs to take the same stance to allow for a more settled equilibrium.

Leeds could then choose to see out the defender’s contract or indeed extend his current deal dependent on whether or not they win promotion to the top flight.

Although Berardi hasn’t been a consistent starter this season due to the excellent partnership of Liam Cooper and on-loan youngster Ben White, the Swiss international has been reliable when called upon.

His disciplinary record in the past has been called into question but he has no doubt proven himself to be a quality squad player this campaign and will be a worthy option for the rest of the season.

Whether Leeds win promotion will surely have an impact on if Berardi is offered a new contract but there is no question that the Championship leaders will be happy to have him on board for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Would you offer Gaetano Berardi a new contract?