‘Don’t you know pump it up, the Whites are going up’ was a chant from the terraces by Leeds United fans that roared around every Championship ground this season. When football was suspended, the Whites were on a five-game winning streak without conceding a single goal. However, the suspension of football meant that their promotion hopes were in the hands of the Premier League and there was a real chance that rebel top-tier sides could scupper that. However, a Mirror report gives Leeds fans massive hope that isn’t the case.

Early doors this campaign, the Whites looked imperious in swatting teams to one side. The ‘Leeds Bottlers’ dip in form was there but an improvement in drawing with a rampant Brentford outfit was the impetus Marcelo Bielsa’s boys needed to rattle off the five-game winning streak that they were on before the COVID-19 pandemic brought a rightful end to football.

Even if the season proved too difficult to start up again, Leeds United would be promoted under every metric that the EFL could use to determine final table positions with nine games left outstanding. The only thing that could stop them from being promoted were decisions from within the Premier League itself. The organising body said they wanted a normal end to the season and were working towards that with their ‘Project Restart’ roadmap that is being discussed this week by all 20 clubs.

Yet, there was a spanner being prepared to be thrown into the works with a number of bottom-half clubs said to be ready to rebel and demand that relegation be taken off the agenda should games be forced upon them at neutral grounds which is the Government’s preferred position. With 14 votes needed for ratification, these rebel clubs would have made it a tight squeeze for the Premier League to get their plans agreed.

However, the Mirror’s John Cross writes in his article that all 20 Premier League clubs are against the Government’s proposal and want to finish their own seasons, under their own terms and on their own grounds. Premier League chief, Richard Masters, said:“Just to reiterate that, I think everybody would prefer to play home and away if at all possible. And I think it’s clear to see that some clubs feel more strongly about that than others.”

With all 20 clubs being unanimous in their stance of wanting to play in their own stadiums, this removes the main sticking point that clubs had regarding wanting relegation removed from the agenda. It also gives Leeds United and their fans a massive boost that a return to the Premier League, after a 16-year absence, is still on the books.

The Whites sit atop the Sky Bet Championship and have a seven-point buffer between themselves and Fulham in 3rd. Throughout their centenary campaign, they have proved to all that they deserve to be where they currently are. With the Premier League clubs lobbying the Government to change their minds on how to stage a return for English football’s top tier, hope is back on the menu at Elland Road.

Do Leeds United deserve Premier League promotion?