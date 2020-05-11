Barry Douglas arrived at Elland Road to an almost fanfare of voices trumpeting his arrival as a coup for the Whites and a snip at £3million. It is safe to say that the fanfare has died down a little, the fans a little disillusioned. This leads former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, speaking to Football Insider, to comment that the Whites should cash in their chips and sell the Scot this summer.

The initial excitement for Douglas’ arrival was his performance for Wolves in their 2017/18 campaign. As part of a well-oiled Wolves machine, Douglas purred in scoring five goals and adding an amazing 14 assists. Leeds fans saw evidence of this with him scoring at Molineaux in a 4-1 win and an assist in a 3-0 win at Elland Road.

His move to LS11 and Leeds United the following season brought genuine hope that the Whites had nailed down the left-back spot in Marcelo Bielsa’s defence. He also fitted the Bielsa bill in that he was a defender who liked to get forward and was adept at providing chances. In an injury-hit campaign, Douglas featured just 26 times and managed five assists – spending time out with three separate injuries.

This season has seen the Scot feature just 11 times as he’s slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road. He’s only featured four times for Leeds since late-October and has just 105 minutes of game time in this stretch. It is this time out and dropping down the pecking order at the club that has Whelan saying Leeds should sell.

Whelan says of Douglas’ situation at the club: “The competition has been fierce – Stuart Dallas and Alioski. I would say Douglas is third-choice.” The former Leeds favourite went on to agree with fans’ initial appraisal of the former Wolves defender on his arrival and the disappointment they feel now saying: “He generated a lot of excitement but we have barely seen anything.”

Whelan ends his blunt and honest appraisal of Barry Douglas’ Leeds United situation by urging the club to sell stating: “Leeds get some money and allow Douglas to go play football somewhere else.”

Scottish international Douglas is still only 30 years old and will be entering the final year of his contract next season. Given his lack of action and the options the Whites have, selling the former Wolves man could be a good piece of business for the Whites over the summer.

Should Leeds United sell Barry Douglas this summer?