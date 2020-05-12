West Brom have some first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Chris Brunt- His lengthy spell at the Hawthorns may well come to an end this summer with his contract expiring. The Northern Ireland international has been on the books with the Midlands side since 2007 and he has played over 400 games for them.

Brunt, who is 35 years old, knows the club inside out and adds bags of experience into their squad so they should offer him another deal for a year. He also knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League and stay there.

Jonathan Bond- He joined the Baggies on a free transfer in the summer of 2018 and has provided some decent back-up to number one ‘keeper Sam Johnstone. The two-year deal he penned is expiring next month but Slaven Bilic’s side should extend it.

Bond, who is a former England Under-21 international, has previously played for the likes of Watford, Reading and Peterborough United. If needed, he is a decent option for West Brom between the sticks.

Ali Al-Habsi- Although he may never play for the Championship promotion hopefuls, the ex-Oman international is a useful player to have in and around the dressing room and should be kept on.

He has racked up over 350 appearances in his career with spells at Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Reading in the past. Al-Habsi is a vastly experienced stopper who West Brom’s younger players can learn a lot from.

Will West Brom keep Chris Brunt?