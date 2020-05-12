Leeds united have some decisions to make over players who are out of contract this summer. Here are three they should keep hold of-

Gaetano Berardi- He is currently in his sixth season at Elland Road but his long-term future at the club hangs in the balance. The defender’s deal with Marcelo Bielsa’s side expires at the end of June and he could potentially leave the club on a free transfer.

Berardi, who is 31 years old, has been a great servant to Leeds since joining in 2014 having previously played in Italy for Brescia and Sampdoria. He should be handed a new deal as he bolsters their defensive department.

Kamil Miazek- The Championship promotion hopefuls should extend his stay in Yorkshire by another year at least. He joined the Whites in 2018 from Polish side Chojniczanka Chojnice and is their third choice ‘keeper behind Kiko Casilla and lIlan Meslier.

The promising stopper is a regular for Leeds’ Under-23’s and should be kept at the club next season for more competition and back-up to their current options.

Will Huffer- Leeds should also keep the 21 year old stopper at Elland Road for another year. He has risen up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and provides more depth to their goalkeeping department.

Huffer made his first and only first-team appearance for the Whites in a league fixture against Bristol City in November 2018. He then gained some senior experience on loan in the National League at Barnet during the second-half of the last campaign.

He has had his injury problems this season and deserves another chance to prove himself.

Will Leeds keep Berardi?