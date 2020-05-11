Seemingly hewn from granite and an imposing height with a powerful turn of pace much was expected of Jay Roy Grot when signing for Leeds United from NEC Nijmegen in late August 2017 for around £1.4million. It is safe to say that the young Dutchman hasn’t reached the desired level to satisfy the often hard to please Whites fans. A brace of loans away from Elland Road has left Grot not convinced of his future when football resumes according to Dutch source de Gelderlander.

Since his move to Elland Road, Grot has only featured 22 times for the Whites scoring once in the 2-1 loss at Elland Road against Sheffield Wednesday. His sum total of game time for Leeds United is 295 minutes in the Sky Bet Championship with a further 250 minutes coming via games in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

He has gained more time and experience via two loan deals out of LS11 and back to Holland, first with VVV-Venlo and this season with Vitesse Arnhem. For Venlo he showed that he knew where the goal was scoring six times (three assists) in 33 appearances. This season, for Arnhem, 22-year-old Grot has scored twice and provided one assist in 22 games for his hometown side.

Grot is none the wiser when commenting about what the future holds for him after this season concludes. When questioned about this, Grot replied: “as it stands, I am starting the new season in England. With the preparation in Leeds. And after that? Then I see.”

An issue that might set him back is that he is currently injured and this could play a massive part in the thinking of Leeds United who are flat-out, high-octane football under Marcelo Bielsa. On his injury, Grot said: “It was a minor operation on the meniscus, but the rehabilitation takes a long time.” This time might be taken into consideration by the Whites when assessing what to make of the youngster as he enters his final contracted year at Elland Road.

Is it time for Leeds United to drop Grot and let him go?