So you think you know your Pride Park from your Prenton Park? or your Home Park from your Hillsborough?

The new style of stadium or ‘bowl’ looks very similar from one to the next, and quite frankly they lack character but do you think you can recognise these grounds from the images (provided by Getty) and select the correct name from the options below?

I have tried to pick some real classic stadiums, along with some new style ones, and even a couple which are no longer used. Have a go, and see if you know your way around the EFL and The72 (note, not 72 questions, I promise)

These 15 questions should show you to be a football tourist or a plastic fan, or maybe you just don’t know where you are most of the time anyway!

Best of luck!

Please tick your score at the end, and challenge your football friends, or office workers, or anyone you like!

1 of 15 Is this classic old stand part of. Pride Park, Derby County Prenton Park, Tranmere Rovers Priestfield, Gillingham Plough Lane, Wimbledon

How did you score?