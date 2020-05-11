Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that he believes that Barry Douglas will leave Leeds United this summer.

The 30-year-old defender was a big signing to come from Wolves back in 2018 and in his first season, he performed very well with the club and was a big factor in the West Yorkshire side challenging for automatic promotion that year. However, it has been a different story this year. Injuries have blighted his season and he has seen players like Stuart Dallas take his left-back spot as Leeds lead the charge for promotion once again.

While Leeds’ future is uncertain due to the Coronavirus and the many different ways the EFL may end the season, it does appear that Douglas might be on his way out with Scottish giants Rangers said to be monitoring his availability. And more credence has been given to this rumour as Noel Whelan has said that it is likely he will be leaving Elland Road sooner rather than later.

He said: “Barry has not hit the heights since arriving at the club.

“He has not cemented down his position but he has not been helped with injuries along the way.

“The performances we expected from him, the likes that he gave at Wolves have not been seen.

“He is a good player, there is no doubt about that but it has been a very stop-start time at Leeds. We have failed to see the best of him. It is a shame.

“The competition has been fierce – Stuart Dallas and Alioski. I would say Douglas is third-choice. He generated a lot of excitement but we have barely seen anything. If he is going to be third choice a move to Rangers would be good.

“Leeds get some money and allow Douglas to go play football somewhere else.”

Should Leeds United sell Barry Douglas?