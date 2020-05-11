Plymouth Argyle head coach Ryan Lowe has told the I Had Trials Once Podcast that he thought he wouldn’t get the job after a disastrous interview.

Last summer, Lowe was the manager of Bury after getting them promoted from Sky Bet League Two. However with their dire financial situation becoming more and more apparent, the striker who was a legend at Gigg Lane decided to take the opportunity to interview with Plymouth even though they had gone in the opposite direction and had been relegated to Sky Bet League Two.

Because Lowe had been promoted into the Bury manager’s job, he had never actually had a manager’s interview before and felt like he had blown it when being interviewed by Pilgrims chairman Simon Hallett. He thought he answered the questions badly and that when he saw a famous manager also coming to interview for the job that he wouldn’t be getting it.

On the interview, Lowe said: “One thing the chairman said to me was: ‘Ryan can I ask you a question?’ I said go on and he said: ‘If I asked you to do something, would you do it?’ I said: ‘Of course. You’re the chairman.’

“He said: ‘OK, let me rephrase it. If I asked you to play two up front when you only play one up front, or three up front when you only play two up front, what would you say?’

“I said: ‘I’d kindly say I’d have a look at it.’ He said: ‘Is that a polite way of telling me to do one?!’ and I said: ‘Yes!’ and he said: ‘OK, fair enough, that’s fine!’

“That was it. That was how we finished our conversation and I thought I’d blown it. We were in a hotel and as we were walking out, me and Schuey were walking out and there was this guy guiding us to where we were going and I’ve seen this famous manager to my left in a suit and he’s done his hair and all sorts.

“I have looked the other way because he was a well known manager that was also being interviewed for the job and I thought: ‘Oh my God!’ We have gone back to the station, I am with Schuey and my agent and I thought he (the well known manager) was getting the job.

“But the presentation we did in the room, we later found out that we blew them away with what we were and what we were about and before we even got to Euston – we were (interviewed) the other side of London – the CEO rang my agent and said we want to offer him the job.

“It was the first interview I’d ever had to go to in football, let alone in life, and we sort of smashed it.”

