Speaking to Dutch news outlet De Gelderlander, Leeds United’s loaned out striker Jay-Roy Grot has said his future remains unknown.

Jay-Roy Grot has struggled to make an impact during his time with Leeds United. The Dutchman has spent the last two seasons out on loan having been deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa, spending this campaign with Vitesse Arnhem.

In his time with Vitesse, the striker has played in 25 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

Now, with the football season on hold, Grot has moved to speak about his future at Leeds United. Speaking to Dutch news outlet De Gelderlander, Grot said that he will have to wait and see how his situation at Elland Road pans out once the current season is resolved. He said:



“As it stands, I am starting the new season in England. With the pre-season at Leeds. And after that? Let’s see. For the time being, there is no football at all.”

Grot joined Leeds United back in August 2017 and has since played in 22 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The forward spent last season on loan with VVV-Venlo. Given that Grot has not been in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans with Leeds United since the arrival of the Argentinian in 2018, it is hard to see Grot breaking into the side.

Leeds are in pole position to secure promotion to the top flight and given that Grot has struggled in the Championship, it would be surprising to see him feature frequently in the Premier League.

The Dutchman still has time on his side, being only 22. It will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer. Will Leeds offer him a chance to prove himself or will he leave the club? Have your say on what you think Leeds United should do with Grot this summer in the poll below:

