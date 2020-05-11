Saido Berahino has told the Counter Attack podcast that he wants to return to West Bromwich Albion.

The 26-year-old striker started his career at West Brom and was seen as one of the top young strikers in the country when he was there. He was capped at all levels of the England youth system, which included 10 goals in 11 games for the U21s, and was attracting interest from some of the top teams in the country. It was this that would be his downfall as he publicly tried to force a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 on Transfer Deadline Day. After that failed he never hit top form again and an eventual move to Stoke City did not work out either.

As well as declaring to play for the Burundi national team, Berahino has been playing in Belgium for Zulte Wagarem. During an interview with the Counter Attack podcast, he was asked about West Brom and will have surprised many by saying he wants to come back and play for the Baggies again.

He said: “If West Brom came back in for me, I would jump back – 100 per cent,” he said.

“I support West Brom, I follow their games. My friend (Romaine Sawyers) plays for them.

“If they come back for me 100 per cent I would go back.”

When asked about the failed move to Tottenham, Berahino added: “I think I needed someone around me to say ‘Saido, you’re not going to move forget about it – you’ve already done it, you’ve proven you can attract a big club, let’s go and attract two or three big clubs.’

“I never had that type of guidance, I just thought my life had ended.

“I thought I want to play Champions League, no disrespect to West Brom.

“I loved my time at West Brom.

“I had had a great season and I just felt that moving to Tottenham would improve my level even more.

“The manager they had there (Mauricio Pochettino) was really into young players and I thought I’d develop fast if I went there.”