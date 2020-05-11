Charlton Athletic’s Jason Pearce has revealed on Twitter that his car was stolen in the middle of the night.

In footage the 32-year-old defender has posted on Twitter in an attempt to find the people responsible and get his car back, we see what happened. The car, a silver Mercedes GLE, is parked on Pearce’s front drive at 2:31am. Two men approach the car, seem to get in and turn the lights on, walk away before returning to the car and driving it 2:57am.

After the robbery, Pearce took to Twitter to publish this footage and details of his Mercedes and appealed to his followers to try and help him find the car and get it back. The situation is made worse by the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown which will make it more difficult to get a replacement car and will make it tougher for Pearce to get back whatever normal is at the moment.

On Twitter, Pearce said: “To have your car nicked in this climate. Wow. There are some awful people around. To say I’m angry is an understatement!”

“Car Reg- LH18 AUR. Stolen we think early hours of this morning 11/5/20. Any info please contact me. Thank you.”

Describing the video, he added: “Car stolen early hours this morning. Get in the car very easily with keys in the house nowhere near door, start the car then can’t drive it, so leave the car running, go away, then come back, do what they do and drive away. Get away car drove past our house after. -share to help”